Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Hits $5.64 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $314.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $23,818.76 or 0.99959461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00044933 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,810 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.