WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.88

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$153.88 and traded as low as C$148.99. WSP Global shares last traded at C$151.52, with a volume of 109,869 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
