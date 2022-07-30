Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 2,647,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,374. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

