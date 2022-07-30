Yamana Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.78. 13,218,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,897,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 71.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AUY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.