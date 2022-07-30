Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$6.12. 1,612,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,406. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.46. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.12.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

