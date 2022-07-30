yearn.finance Reaches Market Cap of $480.51 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 106.6% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for about $13,115.28 or 0.53575375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $480.51 million and approximately $536.98 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00611728 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035376 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
