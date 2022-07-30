YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Hits $41.97

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $41.97 or 0.00171177 BTC on popular exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $167,305.04 and approximately $149,996.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00600784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035407 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars.

