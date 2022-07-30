YIELD App Price Hits $0.0808 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $208,363.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.