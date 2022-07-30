YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.76) price objective on the stock.

YouGov Trading Up 0.9 %

YOU opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,954.55. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 830 ($10.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,052.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.