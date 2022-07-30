YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.76) price objective on the stock.
YouGov Trading Up 0.9 %
YOU opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,954.55. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 830 ($10.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,052.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77.
YouGov Company Profile
