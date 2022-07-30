Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.35

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.