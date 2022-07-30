Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.