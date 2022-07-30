ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading 15.1% Higher

Shares of Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) traded up 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

