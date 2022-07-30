Zoracles (ZORA) Price Tops $20.68 on Major Exchanges

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $20.68 or 0.00084313 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $112,968.12 and approximately $11,030.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602297 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00035122 BTC.
About Zoracles
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.
