Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.95

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.95 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.57). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.69), with a volume of 26,443 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zytronic

(Get Rating)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.