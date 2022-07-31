1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 730,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 251,698 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

