1,048 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

