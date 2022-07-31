1,365 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.