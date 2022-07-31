19,090 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

BKE stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

