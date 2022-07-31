1ST Source Bank Buys 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $456.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

