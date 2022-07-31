1ST Source Bank Buys 965 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.