1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

