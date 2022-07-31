1ST Source Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 373,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 472 ($5.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

BP Stock Up 3.2 %

BP stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

