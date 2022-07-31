1ST Source Bank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $197,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

