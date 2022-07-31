1ST Source Bank Has $361,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.