1ST Source Bank Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

