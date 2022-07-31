1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

PM stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

