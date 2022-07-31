1ST Source Bank Sells 150 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

