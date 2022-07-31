1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

1st Source Stock Up 0.1 %

SRCE opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

