21,408 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

