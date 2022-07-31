2,650 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.
State Street Stock Performance
State Street Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.