2key.network 1-Day Volume Hits $53.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (2KEY) traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 312.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $348,837.89 and $53.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.67 or 1.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars.

