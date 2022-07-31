3,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 7,681,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.