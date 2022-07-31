3,042 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

PRU opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

