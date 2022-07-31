3,402 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

