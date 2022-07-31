3,535 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

