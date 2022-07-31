3,750 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPI opened at $88.67 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Get Rating

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

