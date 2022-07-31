3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

