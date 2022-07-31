4,320 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

