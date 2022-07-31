4,807 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $57.75.
