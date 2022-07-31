605 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 8.3 %

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,872 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $543.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.41 and its 200 day moving average is $485.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $544.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.53. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

