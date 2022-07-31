72,115 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 108,284 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 63,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 107,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.48 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

