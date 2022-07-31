8PAY Trading Up 7% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $507,781.58 and approximately $95,375.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.
About 8PAY
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
