8PAY Trading Up 7% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $507,781.58 and approximately $95,375.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.