8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

EGHT stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,015,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

