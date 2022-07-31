974 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $541.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

