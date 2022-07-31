A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.27 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 135.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

