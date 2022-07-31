A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.7 %

AOS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,945,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,854. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.