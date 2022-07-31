ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $22,145,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

