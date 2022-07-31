Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32. The company has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

