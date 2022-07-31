AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

