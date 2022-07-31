AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.78-13.98 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,754,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,999. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

